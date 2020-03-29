Amit Shah Suspends 2 Delhi Officers Over Migrant Crisis Amid Lockdown, Show Causes Others

The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued a show-cause notice to two others for dereliction of duty in the wake of the migrant exodus crisis in the national capital following the coronavirus lockdown. Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance) have been suspended with immediate effect while Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings Departments,) and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), Seelampur have been issued a show-cause notice.

The release said that it was brought to the notice of the competent authority that the officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Managment Act 2005 regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, prima facie failed to do so.

It further added that, 'These officers failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against officers'

The action came a day after thousands of out-of-job migrants along with their families gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus depot hoping to board state-run buses to head back to their native towns. The chaotic scenes from Anand Vihar were captured on national media and raised concerns of coronavirus transmission among the mass. The disease is a highly communicable one and spreads swiftly through human-to-human transmission.

