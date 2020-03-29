'State Will Provide Relief, Stay Put': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray To Migrants Amid Lockdown

Assuring that out-of-job migrant workers will be taken care of by the state administration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed them to stay where they are and not travel any further to contain risks of coronavirus spread. In an address on social media, Thackeray said the state will provide basic services to all migrants and asked them not to leave from where they are.

Maharashtra has so far reported 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most among Indian states, with six deaths. 25 patients have also recovered and are discharged.

"We are arranging for your accommodation and food. The government has started relief centres at 163 places and more are to be started across the state. Please don't congregate so as to avoid any unfortunate incident. Migrants from outside also belong to Maharashtra," Uddhav said in a direct message to such migrants.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/mKhiczUocL — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 29, 2020

Don't venture out unnecessarily

The CM thanked people for obliging with the nationwide lockdown which entered its fifth day on Sunday. However, he expressed his displeasure over some breaking protocol and venturing out of their homes with no genuine reason. He said the police are risking their lives for everyone and hence people should respect the guidelines.

Working together

Uddhav Thackeray also said that all the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are working together to deal with the crisis and added that he is coordinating with opposition leaders as well. He thanked doctors and other health workers for their service day and night and cautioned of an expected rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state. He said that testing facilities are being expanded and advised doctors to monitor people with even mild pneumonia-like symptoms.

We have to help ourselves

He thanked people for contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and said that it is time to raise resources ourselves to deal with the crisis. "The entire world is reeling under this crisis. So it's not possible that countries come to aid each other. We have to help ourselves. We have to learn from the mistakes other countries made who are suffering from it now," the CM said referring to the US and Europe which have emerged as the new epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.

