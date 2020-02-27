Chandrababu Naidu Detained At Vizag Airport, Sent Back After YSRCP Protests Against Fmr CM

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was detained by the police on Thursday at Vizag Airport after a five-hour-long standoff between TDP and the YSRCP cadres who were protesting against Naidu's visit to Vishakhapatnam. As the TDP supremo arrived from Vijaywada, workers of the YSRCP stopped his convoy while some of them even lay flat on the road restricting Naidu from proceeding further. The YSRCP workers also raised slogans of 'Babu Go Back' and 'Jai Jagan' as they protested against the former CM.

TDP-YSRCP stand-off at Vizag airport

As the YSRCP workers protested against Naidu preventing him from entering Vizag, the TDP supremo sat down on the road along with his supporters to protest against the police for not allowing him to enter the city. The stand-off between the two groups lasted for almost 5 hours before the police moved to detain Naidu.

READ | YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh Calls Former CM Naidu A 'demon' Whose Rule Has Ended In AP

Naidu, who had been protesting peacefully, then asked the police to give him in writing as to why they want to arrest him. The officers later gave him in writing that they are arresting him under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which was later dropped. The police escorted Naidu back to the airport to send him back to either Vijaywada or Hyderabad.

YSRCP leaders have stated that Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to visit Vishakhapatnam as he has been opposing it as an executive capital. The former CM has been leading the movement demanding to retain Amravati as the only capital.

READ | ESI scam: YSRCP Trade Union Chief Seeks Arrest Of TDP Leader K Atchen Naidu

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh Calls former CM Naidu a 'demon'

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and called him a 'Naaraasura (Nara demon).' Calling the former CM a 'demon', the YSRCP MLA stated, 'the demon's rule is over in Andhra Pradesh'. While addressing a press conference in Andhra Pradesh, the MLA said, "N Chandrababu Naidu is Naaraasura (Nara demon), akin to Naraka asura. The demon's rule is over in the state."

READ | BIG: Months After Voting For CAA In Parliament, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP Makes A U-turn

Jogi Ramesh's attack comes closely after the TDP chief kickstarted his 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra', which began on Monday. Calling out the former CM for the yatra, MLA Jogi stated that instead of the 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra,' Naidu should have organised a 'Paschattapa yatra' or 'Prayaschitta yatra.'

READ | YSRCP Alleges TDP Of Releasing Parts Of 'Panchnama', Says 'It Is To Claim Their Innocence'