YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh Calls Former CM Naidu A 'demon' Whose Rule Has Ended In AP

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and called him a 'Naaraasura (Nara demon).' Calling the former CM a 'demon', the YSRCP MLA stated, 'the demon's rule is over in Andhra Pradesh'.

While addressing a press conference in Andhra Pradesh, the MLA said, "N Chandrababu Naidu is Naaraasura (Nara demon), akin to Naraka asura. The demon's rule is over in the state."

READ | BIG: Months after voting for CAA in Parliament, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP makes a U-turn

Jogi Ramesh's attack comes closely after the TDP chief kickstarted his 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra,' which began on Monday. Calling out the former CM for the yatra, MLA Jogi stated that instead of the 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra,' Naidu should have organised a 'Paschattapa yatra' or 'Prayaschitta yatra.'

He also went on to claim that the 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' is not receiving any response from the people. "N Chandrababu Naidu's frustration is at its top due to the people-friendly rule of the state government and welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.

READ | YSRCP alleges TDP of releasing parts of 'Panchnama', says 'It is to claim their innocence'

'Naidu will go behind bars'- MLA Jogi Ramesh

The ruling party's MLA stated that Naidu would go behind the bars for his alleged money laundering and hawala activities. "He will surely go behind the bars for his insider trading, money laundering, and hawala activities through which he looted lakhs of crores of rupees during his tenure," MLA Jogi claimed.

He also accused Naidy of cheating the people of the capital region in the name of Amaravati and also called him to be the reason behind women coming out on the roads. "Chief Minister Reddy will bring real development to the Amaravati area. What Chandrababu did for the Amaravati area was nothing," he said.

Alleging the TDP supremo of being scared about all his misdeeds being exposed, Jogi Ramesh accused him of creating various problems for the executive capital to north Andhra and judicial capital to Rayala Seema. Reacting to the invitation to Andhra CH Jagan for the event of US President Donald Trump, Ramesh informed that eight chief ministers were invited. "Does that mean all others are rivals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he asked.

READ | ESI scam: YSRCP Trade Union chief seeks arrest of TDP leader K Atchen Naidu

READ | YSRCP MP rubbishes rumors of Kia Motors planning to move out of Andhra Pradesh

(With inputs from ANI)