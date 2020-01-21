'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah': Unleashed By BJP, Tajinder Bagga Begins Delhi Poll Run By Rapping

Hours Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's candidacy for Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar constituency was announced, the BJP leader began trending on Twitter. Instantly after the announcement, the BJP leader on Twitter unleashed his poll campaign by sharing a rap song, with the caption--'How's the Josh'. Sharing a 2-minute 20-second long rap song titled 'Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah', he thanked his supporters.

The song revolving around Bagga highlighted his fight against various political and social issues. Branded as a "troll" by some, and at times trolled by those with opposing views, Bagga seems to have toned down over time, more so after being appointed as Delhi BJP's spokesperson. BJP has fielded Bagga against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon and Congress' Surender Sethi.

Tajinder Pal Bagga's BJP journey

An avid Twitter user, the 34-year-old expresses opinions on a wide range of issues and also contests those who challenge his party's line of thought with each post garnering massive engagement. His Twitter timeline was flooded with wishes from supporters soon after he was announced as the candidate.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Bagga said he joined RSS 'shakha' at the age of four and later become part of BJP youth wing when he was 16. He said that he also ran online campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and for the BJP. Bagga claimed that BJP will win more than 50 seats and form the government in Delhi. He also alleged that the office of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was burnt to eliminate evidence of corruption.

"BJP will win more than 50 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections and form the government. Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls. There were scams in DTC, CNG, and transport. Kejriwal was in fear that if BJP comes to power then guilty will be sent to jail," the BJP leader said.

Bagga also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its promises. "He promised wifi, 15 lakh CCTV, bus marshals, 20 colleges and 500 schools. Has he done anything? What he did was in the last three months. Earlier, he was saying Modi ji is not letting him do anything," he said. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

