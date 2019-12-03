Chhattisgarh: Drug Peddlers Transporting 40 Kg Cannabis Held

Police have arrested four people travelling in an ambulance for possessing 40 kg cannabis at Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Kapil Chandra spoke to ANI said that an ambulance was inspected as part of the regular security checks, following which the drugs were discovered. Reportedly, the drugs being transported to other cities by the arrested drug peddlers.

"During the checking, we found two attendants, driver and a fake patient inside the ambulance. The whole step in the ambulance was done to pretend that it is a case of an emergency. Based on suspicion, we carried out a raid and found 40 kg cannabis hidden inside the vehicle," he said.

The market price of the seized cannabis is around Rs 2 lakh. Kapil Chandra further highlighted the challenges faced by the police in such cases and said, "It was a difficult task, first it was a national highway and second it was an ambulance. In case of high emergency, we have to allow the ambulance to move but we try our best to investigate all suspected vehicles."

A case has been registered against the four accused and further investigation is underway.

4 arrested with cannabis near AP CM's residence

On November 25, four people were arrested with 2.2 kg cannabis near Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence. According to reports, a team of Tadepalli police station conducted continuous searches near the Chief Minister's residence from the past few days. The people arrested were identified as K Purnachandar, P Dinesh, B Anvesh, and R Manikantha from Hyderabad. As per reports, the four accused requested their friend Teja's father to give them a car so that they could attend a friend's marriage in Bapatla town in Andhra Pradesh. The police said that the four youth left from Hyderabad on November 18 to a village called Araku valley. The four of them then met another friend and he gave them 2.5 kg of cannabis. The four of them then travelled back to Vijaywada with the cannabis. The police found them when their GPS stopped working and they were asking for directions since they were not aware of the local routes.

(With inputs from ANI)