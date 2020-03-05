Over 2,000 Rape Cases Registered In Chhattisgarh In Past One Year, Says HM Tamradhwaj Sahu

In a recent survey, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Wednesday stated that around 2,575 rape cases have been registered in the state in the last one year. He further announced that the highest number of rape cases were registered in Raipur with 301 cases. The Home Minister's survey results come in response to a question by BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal.

Breakdown of the total registered cases

According to the state Home Minister, a total of 196 rape cases were registered in Raigarh, 144 in Bilaspur, 139 in Surguja, 132 in Surajpur, 123 in Jashpur, 123 in Baloda Bazar, 115 in Bastar, 115 in Koriya, 112 in Balrampur and 102 rape cases were registered in Korba district in last one year between January 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

Further, a total of 17,009 cases of rape, dacoity, theft, murder, and loot were registered in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, 984 cases of murder were registered in the state.

Read: Nirbhaya rape case: Hanging deferred till further notice, as last convict files for mercy

Read: Rising juvenile crimes raises concern as minor gangraped and murdered by minors in Assamc

Over 160 rape cases reported on Railway premises

Meanwhile, an RTI query on Sunday, March 1, revealed that over 160 rape cases have been reported on railway premises and onboard running trains between 2017 and 2019. According to the reply to the query filed by Neemuch-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, there have been 136 rapes on railway premises and 29 on running trains during 2017-2019, leading to a total of 165.

Read: Karnataka court gives rape-accused Nithyananda 19 days to appear; seeks property details

Read: Expelled BJP MLA Sengar convicted of culpable homicide in Unnao rape victim's father death

(With Agency Inputs)