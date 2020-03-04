Karnataka Court Gives Rape-accused Nithyananda 19 Days To Appear; Seeks Property Details

The district court in Ramanagara, Karnataka, on Wednesday, directed rape-accused self-styled Godman Nithyananda to appear in court on or before March 23, 2020. The court also directed the CID to provide details of all the properties in Nithyananda's name across the country.

Hearing the rape case against Nithyananda before Additional District and Sessions Judge at Ramanagara, the court took note of that none of the 6 accused (Nithyananda and his 5 secretaries) were present on the day.

On March 3, the Supreme Court had directed that the concerned trial court shall make every effort to ensure the presence of accused number one (Nithyananda) and accused number two (his secretary Gopal Reddy) at the trial.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, in its orders said, ‘the concerned trial court shall make every effort to ensure the presence of accused to face the proceedings.’

Nithyananda and Gopal Sheelum Reddy famous as Sri Nithya Bhaktananda have been absent before the trial court for over 30 hearings. The Investigating Officer and the CID were directed to procure the details of their properties both movable and immovable.

They were also directed to procure the details of property of the Ashrama of Nithyananda at Bidadi and also in other parts of this country within 2 weeks from Wednesday.

Petition seeking cancellation of Nityananda's bail

On January 24, the Karnataka High Court had issued summons to self-styled controversial godman Nithyananda and the state government after a petition was filed by Lenin Karuppan seeking cancellation of his bail.

Lenin had approached the Karnataka HC seeking cancellation of bail of Nithyananda for skipping trial and fleeing the country on an expired passport, and also making false representations in his exemption petitions to the Trial Court as if he is still in India.

Nithyananda is facing charges in several Indian states, primarily in Karnataka, where he faces a host of charges including rape (376), unnatural sex (377) cheating (420), criminal abetment (114).

In Gujarat, Nithyananda is booked under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and Section 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days).

