Chinese Spying: Plea In SC Seeks Probe Into Zhenhua Data, Ban On China-backed 'loan Apps'

With the parliament discussing reports of alleged spying by Shenzhen-based technology firm Zhenhua Data, Save Them India Foundation on Thursday, has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking an inquiry into the issue. Reports state that China has alleged spied on 10,000 individuals including India's Prime Minister, President, Judges etc. Naming the Union Finance Ministry, Home Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the petition also seeks an FIR to be registered under Cyber terrorism. The plea also seeks a ban on money-lending apps (micro-finance institutions) operated by Chinese Companies.

Citing Indian Express' report, the plea claims that a Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited has allegedly monitored over 10,000 prominent citizens including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, and several Chief Ministers. Zhenhua which works in Chinese intelligence, military, and security agencies has allegedly spied on India's top public servants amid the ongoing Indo-China standoff at Line of Actual Control (LAC), cites the plea. Warning that this could threaten India's national Security and Integrity, the plea seeks an FIR against the Chinese company.

Moreover, with the boost for 'Digital India' promoted by PM Modi, the plea cites that several 'one-click' loan apps like — Cash Mama, Cash Papa, Cashe, WiFi Cash, Cash Now, Early Salary have not sufficiently disclosed information about who is running these apps. Claiming that 60-70% percent of micro-lending apps available in India are Chinese-owned, the plea states that these apps partner with Indian NBFCs, leading to an increase in the number of borrowers - (44.8 % of new borrowers during the quarter ended June 2019 were in high-risk categories, as per CIBIL). Claiming that such borrowers are threatened with shaming, arrests, credit blocks, court action, or financial penalties for not making their repayments on time, the plea seeks a ban on such money-lending apps.

What is govt's response to 'Chinese spying'?

The report of alleged Chinese spying was raised in the Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour on Wednesday by Congress MP K C Venugopal, asking if the government has taken any action in this regard. In response, Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated that the government has taken up the issue with the Chinese envoy in India - Sun Weidong. He also stated that the Chinese have denied their involvement with the 'alleged spying'.

"The Chinese side conveyed that Shenzen Zhenhua is a private company and had stated its position publicly. In their part, the Chinese Foreign ministry maintained that there was no connection between the company concerned and the Chinese government," said Jaishankar. Jaishankar said the government has constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports and evaluate their implications - submitting a report within 30 days.

