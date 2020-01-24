CJI Bobde Bats For AI In Judiciary; Cautions That It Cannot Replace Human Decision Making

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde said there should be no use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in decision making and that it cannot be substituted for human decision making. The CJI was speaking in the national capital at the 79th foundation day celebration of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

CJI bats for AI

"We have been dealing with the introduction of AI in courts. I am of the view, based on the experience of systems I have used, that it is only the repetitive areas of decision making like rates of taxation, etc or things that are invariably the same or are mechanical that must be covered by AI. I do not believe that AI should ever be allowed to substitute the human discretion which is necessary for a just decision making. The AI system we are looking to employ in courts possess reading speeds of a million characters per second. I can imagine such system be used to extract all relevant facts, compute tax effects and assist in millions of ways to propel the pace of decision making."

The CJI has been a strong advocate of artificial intelligence since and has repeatedly spoken on the subject. In December he said that AI can be used for evidence gathering and document reading.

Earlier in January, CJI Bobde said it can help in reducing the delay of implementing the judgement. "We have the possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system. Only for the purpose of ensuring that the undue delay in justice is prevented. I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have asked this. AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion."

CJI Bobde emphasised the need to develop AI for the judiciary while describing the number of cases that are pending in different courts. He said some people are behind the bars for 10-15 years, and the judges are unable to attend to all of their cases. As the high courts and the Supreme Court take too long to pass the verdict, they feel releasing them on bail is just.

