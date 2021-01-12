'Client Asked Me Not To Appear In SC,' Shares Farmer Union Lawyer HS Phoolka

In a massive revelation, farmer unions' Lawyer HS Phoolka on Tuesday revealed that he was asked by the unions to skip the Supreme Court hearing scheduled today. Taking to Twitter, the advocate revealed that he did not appear for the order of the top court on the Farm Laws 'under instructions of his client' adding that the 'client' decided which lawyer would appear for the hearings.

#FarmersProtests #FarmLaws



I didn’t appear in #SupremeCourt today under instructions of my clients #FarmersUnions. Client decide which lawyer to appear. Farmers told me that as case is listed today for orders only, so I need not appear. — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 12, 2021

This comes as farmer unions reject the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter, asserting that they would continue their agitation even if the government or the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new agriculture reforms. Bhog Singh Mansa, president of Indian Farmers Union (Mansa) has said that the protest will continue till the "the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its tenure."

"A stay is not a solution. We are here to get these laws scrapped completely... the government has in a way already agreed to scrap the laws when it said it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want," he said.

Read: Staying Implementation Of Farm Laws Not A Solution: Farmer Leaders

Read: Congress Slams SC's Decision On Farm Laws; Joins SAD In Questioning Committee Formation

SC stays implementation of Farm Laws

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three Farm Laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. "We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," CJI Bobde said.

Members of the committee formed by the three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde include:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. On the centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, it asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

The Centre has to date held 9 rounds of talks with the farmers all ending in a stalemate. Amid the farmer unions' incessant demand for a repeal, the Centre has strongly asserted that the laws would not be withdrawn, offering amendments and assurances as per the demands of the protestors.

The farmers are agitating over the 'Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020' and Essential Commodities(Amendment) Act, 2020.

Read: Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of 3 Farm Laws; Forms Committee To Resolve Stand-off

Read: MK Stalin Lauds SC Order Staying Implementation Of Farm Laws, Reiterates 'repeal' Demand