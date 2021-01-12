MK Stalin Lauds SC Order Staying Implementation Of Farm Laws, Reiterates 'repeal' Demand

On Tuesday, DMK president MK Stalin welcomed the Supreme Court's order staying the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders. The SC's order came on a bunch of pleas including that of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva who challenged the constitutional validity of the farm legislation. Additionally, Stalin had written to Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami on January 1 calling for the passage of a resolution against the farm laws in the state Assembly.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was the first state to waive farm loans and provide free electricity to the agricultural sector, he opined that it was necessary for the MLAs to echo the sentiments of the farmers protesting on the Delhi borders. The Leader of Opposition in the TN Assembly stated that the SC order is a victory for farmers protesting across the country. Moreover, he reiterated his appeal to the Union government to repeal the farm laws in the Budget session of Parliament.

The SC's order

In its interim order, the three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian also announced the formation of a committee which is aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff between the farmers and the Centre. Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat are a part of the committee. The court is expected to release a detailed order by the end of the day.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

