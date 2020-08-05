Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Amarinder Singh Directs DGP To Book Those Directly Involved

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will not tolerate any political interference in the hooch tragedy case. Taking cognisance of the same, he directed the DGP to book those directly involved for murder under section 302 of IPC.

The Chief Minister also mooted enhancement of punishment for spurious/illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling under the Excise Act, to ensure that repeat offenders remain behind the bars and are not able to come out easily to indulge again in the crime. Captain Amarinder further asked the Sub-Committee, that was set up under Brahm Mohindra to examine the provisions of the proposed law, to finalise and submit its report at the earliest

Govt takes action

Earlier, Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered the suspension of, and inquiry against, seven Excise & Taxation Officers and Inspectors, along with two DSPs and four SHOs of Punjab Police, in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has so far claimed 86 lives in the three districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur.

He has also announced Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation to each of the families of the deceased, most of whom are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) 11.

Punjab Hooch tragedy

Over 100 people have died in Punjab’s Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Taran districts since Wednesday night after consuming spurious liquor. Police stated that Moga-based hand sanitiser manufacturer - Ravinder Singh Anand had allegedly bought three cans of 200 litres each of the spurious liquor at Rs 11,000 a drum from the kingpin - Ludhiana-based paint business owner Rajesh Joshi. Each of these bottles was diluted by 10 percent to make 46 bottles, which was then further diluted by an accused - Balwinder Kaur, by 50% water and sold a bottle of the diluted spirit for Rs 100. Police have identified five businessmen - Gobinder, Ravinder, Darshana Rani, Triveni Chouhan and Harpreet Singh apart from Joshi himself.

Punjab Police have arrested 37 people till date including five kingpins of the illicit liquor mafia that spanned several districts of the state.

(Image credits: PTI)