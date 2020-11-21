Comedian Bharti Singh Arrested By The NCB After Admission Of Drug Consumption

The NCB on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh and recovered small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said.

In a statement, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that they recovered ganja (marijuana) from Bharti Singh's residence.

"NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway," the statement said.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said. A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh''s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information.

"On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also," NCB added in the statement.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows. The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(with PTI inputs)