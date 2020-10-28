Congress Demands Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat's Resignation After HC Orders CBI Probe

Demanding Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation, Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday, said that if the governor does not meet them during the day, they would visit her on Thursday demanding the CM's resignation. This demand comes after Uttarakhand High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an FIR and investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Rawat has been accused of alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog.

CBI to probe corruption allegations against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Congress: 'CM should resign'

Uttarakhand's CM should resign. If governor doesn't meet us today or tomorrow to hear our concerns on the matter, then we'll knock her door demanding CM's resignation: Harish Rawat, Congress, on High Court order directing CBI probe into the alleged graft charges on current CM pic.twitter.com/uSdHhTNVdN — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here are 8 key constituencies up for polls in Phase 1

Uttarakhand HC directs CBI probe into Rawat

On Tuesday, the HC ordered, "It would be in the interest of the State that doubts are cleared on allegations levelled against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. The court is of the view that the CBI should be directed to lodge an FIR on the basis of allegations levelled in para 8 of the instant petition and investigate the case in accordance with law." The HC also quashed the FIR against the journalist Umesh Kumar Sharma - who had accused the CM who was then Jharkhand in-charge of the BJP of alleged corruption.

In response to the court's order, reports state that the state government will move to the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition challenging the order. Reports state that the media coordinator of the Chief Minister said that the government respects the High Court order, adding that the facts will be cleared in the inquiry. The case came to light after the CM's relative and retired professor Harendra Singh Rawat filed a case on 31 July at a police station in Dehradun against Sharma, accusing him of blackmailing. He claimed that the allegations were false and baseless and Sharma had forged the bank statements, as per reports.

Bihar elections 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul address rallies; 45.8% turnout till 3 PM

What is Trivendra Singh Rawat accused of?

In June, Sharma had uploaded a video on Facebook, displaying documents with bank accounts allegedly belonging to Harender Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat. Sharma accused that Amritesh Singh Chauhan had deposited money in bank accounts belonging to Harender Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat - who is allegedly the CM's wife's sister, claimed Sharma. In 2018, a complaint was filed against Sharma under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation) and 120B (relating to criminal conspiracy) of the IPC - for alleged conducted a sting on the allegations, but not telecasting it and using it for blackmail instead. Sedition charges have been added later after Rawat's complained in July.

BJP fields Naresh Bansal for Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand