AK Antony On Jamia & AMU Violence: Congress Leaders To Meet The President Of India

After the Congress party held a symbolic protest on Monday against the police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University, Congress leader AK Antony, said that the party, along with President Sonia Gandhi will meet the President on Tuesday, to discuss over ongoing violence in the states over the citizenship law.

AK Antony, Congress after party's symbolic protest over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University: Tomorrow under the leadership of Congress President Sonia ji,almost all important Opposition leaders are meeting President of India pic.twitter.com/KlR4IIFktf — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

READ | CAA Protest: Priyanka Vadra Leads Cong Protest; Blames Govt For 'tinkering' Constitution

Congress protests against Jamia violence

Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in at the India Gate on Monday in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the controversial citizenship law. The Congress general secretary was joined by leaders like Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides hundreds of party workers. Before sitting on a dharna at the India Gate lawns, Priyanka Gandhi cited Delhi Police action against Jamia university students to hit out at the PM Modi government, saying the atmosphere in the country has become "bad".

READ | "Congress Trying To Communalise Issue," Says Ravi Shankar Prasad Over CAA Protests

"The country's atmosphere is bad. Police are entering university to beat up (students). The government has tinkered with the Constitution. We will fight for the Constitution," she said. Congress spokesperson Surjewala said the two-hour protest, which began at 4 pm, is to express solidarity with students from Jamia Millia Islamia University and other places.

Jamia violence incident

The national capital witnessed violent clashes on Sunday between the Jamia Millia University students and Delhi Police over the contentious Citizenship Act. Amid the protests, many students were injured, and buses were set ablaze. Reports of protests erupted from across the nation including--Moulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. Internet services have been snapped in six districts of Uttar Pradesh including --Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Varanasi. Over concerns of marginalization of minorities, protests were seen across the length and breadths of the country--from Delhi to Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and even Mumbai.

READ | Congress Raises Question On Delhi Police, Demands Judicial Probe Into Jamia Violence

(With inputs from ANI)