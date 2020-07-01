3-year-old Rescued By Forces in J&K After Terrorists Murder Civilian, Show True Colours

Frustrated with continuous anti-terror operations been carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and CRPF in Kashmir Valley, the terrorists have resorted to targeting security forces and civilians in an attempt to show their dominance in the valley. In such a covert attack by a terrorist in the Sopore town, one CRPF Jawan and a civilian were killed.

"Terrorists on Wednesday morning attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party engineering 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian," an official told Republic Media Network.

READ | Jammu & Kashmir: After foiling weapons smuggling bid, BSF heightens its vigil along the IB

"Soon after the attack all the five digits were rushed to the nearby hospital but one CRPF Jawan and the civilian lost their lives on way to hospital. Rest three CRPF jawans have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," he added.

Civilians have been the easy target of terrorists who are trying to show their dominance in Kashmir Valley after security forces got an Upper Hand in the recent past with killing of 129 terrorists this year. In this year, the security forces in Kashmir Valley have managed to gun down more than 118 terrorists including top commanders of Jaish E Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar e Taiba and Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind.

READ | Pakistan has reactivated its narco-terror operations in the Kashmir valley: J&K police

In this deadly terror attack, a three-year-old chile was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman while risking his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. The 3-year-old child was travelling with his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attack the joint Naka party. In this terror attack, Bashir Ahmed Khan of Sopore lost his life while the Jammu and Kashmir police rescued his grandson.

Sources told Republic Media Network that Intelligence Agencies have identified the two terrorists behind this deadly attack and among them is a Pakistani terrorist active in this area for a long time.

This is a second attack on the civilians by the terrorist in the last one week in Kashmir Valley. Last week, terrorists had shot dead a 5-year-old boy in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and forces within days avenge the killing of minor by gunning down terrorists involved in his killing.

READ | Order for increasing LPG stock in Kashmir Valley issued in view of monsoon: Official

READ | 116 terrorists killed in hinterland of the Kashmir Valley in 6 months: J&K Police