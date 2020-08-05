Counsel For Maharashtra Arguing Like He's Representing Rhea: Rohatgi In SC's Sushant Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against her from Patna to Mumbai.

During the proceedings in the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that the involvement of Rhea Chakraborty is a matter of investigation. Following this, in a big statement, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Bihar government argued that the counsel for Maharashtra government seemed to be arguing as if he’s arguing for the Rhea instead.

What happened in the Supreme Court's Sushant case hearing

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

The Maharashtra government's counsel told the court that the Mumbai police was doing a professional job, and that all allegations that are being raised were politically motivated. At this point, Rohatgi said that the FIR had been properly filed, and that the Maharashtra government's counsel was arguing as though he was the counsel for Rhea.

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police.

SG Mehta then asked for the Centre to be made party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record, and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

CBI accepts Bihar government's request

In a big development, SG Tushar Mehta, informed the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation had accepted the Bihar government's request for a probe by the Central agency into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who had once allegedly tweeted to the Union Home Minister seeking CBI probe into the matter, on Tuesday opposed the move through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde by saying that the decision has no legal sanctity.

Amid an unprecedented tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the right to probe the death of the actor who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave his approval for a CBI inquiry into the case, with the Bihar DGP alleging that the Mumbai Police was 'obstructing' Bihar Police's investigation.

The actor, in her interim pleas filed with the pending transfer petition, said, "it is becoming increasingly evident through the widespread media reports that the captioned FIR (at Patna) was successfully filed in Patna only due to intervention of the Chief Minister of Bihar and other local politicians."

