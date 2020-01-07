Counsel Of Nirbhaya Convicts To File Curative Petition, Makes Shameful Claim About Hanging

AP Singh, the counsel for the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case revealed his next move after the Patiala House Court’s verdict on Tuesday. He stated that a curative petition would be filed as soon as the jail authorities supplied the requisite documents. Moreover, he also made a shameful claim that hanging was reserved for “only poor people”. Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he exuded confidence that the Supreme Court would hear the plea of the convicts to stay the death sentence.

Read: Activist Brinda Adige Welcomes SC's Decision To Dismiss Nirbhaya Convict's Plea

AP Singh remarked, “The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court will hear the curative petition after it is filed in the court. And the process to file the curative petition is underway. We will file the curative petition as soon as we get the documents in 1 to 2 days. The court has given us time to file it.”

He added,” The hanging is only reserved for poor people in this country. A former Chief Justice had also said this. Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the death penalty. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will hear our petition on staying the death sentence.”

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Convicts To Soon File Curative, Mercy Pleas In SC As Last Resort

Death warrants issued

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing.

Read: MASSIVE: Nirbhaya's Rapists To Be Hanged On Jan 22; Delhi Court Issues Death Warrant

The Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: 'India's Daughter Gets Justice': Gambhir As Court Sets Hanging Date For Nirbhaya's Rapists

(With ANI inputs)