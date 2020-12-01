Court Directs Customs To Take Action Against Officials Who Leaked Swapna's Statements

A special court in Kochi on Tuesday pulled up the Customs for allegedly allowing the statement of Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to be leaked, asking them to ensure strict disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the incident. This comes in response to the contempt of court proceedings filed by Swapna Suresh against Customs officers and the media for allegedly leaking and carrying the statement that she had given to the investigation agency during her custody.

"There may be honest officers among them with impeccable integrity. One drop of poison is enough to spoil litres of honey or milk. Is it prudent to proceed with the process of investigation without having a mechanism to at least identify the poison?" the court noted.

In response to the case, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) directed Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, to file a detailed report in a sealed cover, stating that such 'unethical practices' would not be tolerated.

"In this backdrop, it appears that monitoring the process of investigation to rule out the chance of the aforesaid malpractice is inevitable in the interest of justice," it further observed.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Customs on Monday sought an extension of custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar. It is reported that incriminating evidence has been found against the suspended Principal Secretary as per the statement given by Swapna Suresh during her custodial interrogation. It is also reported that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to follow suit and interrogate him after the Customs.

The high-profile scam came to light after customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. M Sivasankar was suspended by Vijayan on July 16, for violating the All-India Services Conduct rules.

(With Agency Inputs)