Maharashtra CM Allows Schools To Start Academic Year With Online Classes From June 15

On Monday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gave the green signal to schools for starting the academic year from June 15 via the digital platform on a pilot project basis amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also agreed to the physical reopening of schools situated in non-urban areas that are free from COVID-19 cases. This decision was taken in a virtual meeting with School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and other officials. Writing on Twitter, Gaikwad revealed that a detailed SOP would be unveiled soon. Thereafter, she extended her good wishes to the students, parents and teachers.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has agreed upon starting the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis. The decision was taken in a video conference meeting with the Minsiter of School Education Dept. @VarshaEGaikwad — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 15, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally At 3,32,424; Recovery Rate Improves To 51.08%

He has also agreed upon reopening schools in areas away from the cities that are COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures.#MissionBeginAgain — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 15, 2020

Read: Congress Wants To Pull Support: BJP Alleges 'strategy' As Reason For Cracks In Uddhav Govt

53,017 active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,958 after 3,390 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Sunday, June 14. At present, there are 53,017 active cases in the state. With 1,632 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 50,978.

120 deaths- 69 from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, 7 from Aurangabad, 5 from Ulhasnagar, 4 from Thane, three each from Solapur, and Nashik, two each from Osmanabad and Akola and one each from Palghar and Vasai-Virar were reported on Sunday. 80 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Until now, a total of 3950 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 6,57,739 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 55 government labs and 42 private labs operational across the state. While 5,87,596 persons are under home quarantine, 29,641 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 47.2% and 3.65% respectively.

COVID-19 testing price capped

The Maharashtra government capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively. Explaining the rationale for this decision, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that there was a demand to reduce the price of the test from several offices who wanted to test their employees before recommencing operations. Terming these prices as the lowest in the country, Tope opined that this would lead to increased testing by private labs.