Plea Filed In Delhi HC To Ensure Private Hospitals Don't Charge Covid Patients Excessively

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government to ensure that the declared COVID-19 Private Hospitals do not charge patients excessively or deny any treatment due to scarcity of funds.

'The state being a welfare state has to ensure...'

The petition was filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni who has sought a direction to concerned authorities to modify its circular letter dated 24.05.2020 so as to ensure that the declared COVID-19 Private Hospitals do not charge patient exorbitantly.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing through the web link and it will come up for hearing on June 12, the lawyer, who filed the petition, told PTI. The Petitioner has told the court that he came across a circular issued by a private COVID -19 Hospital, which has fixed Rs 3 lakhs as a minimum bill for COVID-19 patients and it that Patient will be admitted only after the advance of Rs 4 Lacs in 2 Bedded / 3 Bedded category and Rs 5 Lacs in Single Room and Rs 8 Lacs in ICU.

He said that the State being a welfare state has to ensure that Private Hospitals do not charge patient exorbitantly and also to ensure that those who require immediate medical attention/intensive care, are not denied admission due to scarcity of funds.

Sahni in his petition said considering the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has declared various hospitals as COVID-19 hospitals and by its June 3 order, the authorities declared three private hospitals as COVID Hospitals -- Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

These hospitals are obliged to provide 10% IPD and 25% OPD services to patients belonging to the economic weaker section (EWS), the petition said. The plea, which has arrayed as parties Delhi government and Director General of Health Services, said it has not impleaded COVID-19 hospitals as a party to the petition since the directions sought are against the government to ensure justice with its citizens during the crisis of pandemic.

The respondents (Delhi government) are duty-bound to ensure that the private hospitals do not overcharge public particularly when the government hospitals do not have sufficient infrastructure to accommodate all patients suffering from COVID-19. The respondents are under obligation to ensure proper health services to the citizens and that all patients get treated either in government hospitals without any cost or at private hospitals at a reasonable charge, it said.

(With agency inputs)