Father Kills Son In Kolkata For Not Wearing Mask Amid Covid, Surrenders After Murder

In a shocking incident, a resident of Kolkata allegedly killed his own son after the latter refused to wear a face mask amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the 45-year-old physically challenged son refused to wear the mask before stepping out. His 78-year-old father in a fit of rage killed him by strangling.

READ | US: Prisoner Arrested On Charge Of Murder Hours After Leaving Jail Over COVID-19 Fear

READ | Chhattisgarh: Man, Wife, Son Found Murdered In Balodabazar

The father, Banshidhar Mallick, who is a retired employee of a private firm and a resident of Shovabazar in North Kolkata, then went to the Shyampukur Police Station and surrendered. Police have arrested the accused and initiated a murder case against him. The father said to the police officer that his son had been going out of home regularly without wearing mask despite repeated insistence to wear one as per the lockdown protocol for being safe against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, he lost his cool after the two had an argument and then he strangulated his son with a piece of cloth leading to death. Further investigation revealed that the two did not share cordial relations and were involved in frequent arguments. The deceased son was unemployed due to his physical disability since childhood.

READ | Two Siblings Arrested For 5-yr-old Girl's Murder In Rajasthan's Jaipur

READ | Nigerian Security Killed 18 Civilians Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Human Rights Commission

As soon as the father surrendered before the police, Officer-in-Charge of Shyampukur Police Station with other officers rushed to the spot and found the son lying dead. The body has been removed and sent to hospital for further formalities. A murder case is being initiated and an investigation is underway.