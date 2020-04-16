Nigerian Security Killed 18 Civilians Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Human Rights Commission

During the 14-day lockdown in Nigeria to curb the spread of coronavirus, Human Rights Commission has said on April 16 that security officials killed at least 18 civilians which is greater than people who have been died due to COVID-19 disease. As of now, Nigeria has reported 407 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 12 casualties, however, the country’s commission, that was founded to monitor the violations of human rights, released a report based on over 100 petitions it received from the family members of the people who were killed.

According to reports, Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission head, Anthony Ojukwu said in a televised address that civilians in the country complained about “brutality and killing” by the law enforcement authorities during the COVID-19 lockdown. Moreover, 24 out of the total 36 Nigerian states had reached out to the Commission between the period of March 30 to April 13. According to an international news agency, the cases of human rights violations were higher in Lagos, Nigerian capital Abuja, and other states in the Southwest region.

COVID-19

The National Human Rights Commission has released the report of incidents of human rights violations across the country following the stay- at -home directives of Federal and state governments to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Pls check NHRC Nigeria Online for details . — NHRC Nigeria tweets (@NhrcTweets) April 15, 2020

'Will face justice'

According to reports, while talking to a media broadcaster, a police deputy inspector general has said that police officials are concerned about the report by the Commission. He further assured that those who will be found responsible after investigation, “will face justice”. Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari had imposed the 14-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 from March 29 and now has even extended it to two more weeks. Most countries including Nigeria are battling with the health crisis that has not only taken a toll on the economy but COVID-19 disease has killed thousands worldwide.

(Image Source: AP)