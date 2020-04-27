Lucknow Police Issues 21-point Advisory For Festivals Amid COVID Lockdown; Gets Specific

In view of Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, Eid ul-Fitr, and Bada Mangal, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has banned religious and other gatherings, the slaughter of animals, and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the CrPC. The sale of Chinese manjha (kite string) has also been banned, according to an official order.

"Social media group admins will ensure that no member posts fake news/inflammatory messages in the group. If any member posts such a message, the admin shall remove them from the group before making them delete the message. The police shall be informed," Arora stated in the order.

The 21-point advisory by Arora said that five or more persons will not gather in a group without permission. It added that strict action will be taken against those people, who will not follow the guidelines.

The order will remain in force till May 30 or another order is issued by police in this regard, Arora stated. This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreak

Uttar Pradesh reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 29 as 50 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, a senior government official said. With this, the total number of cases jumps to 1,843, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"As many as 1,843 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state so far. Till now, 289 patients have been discharged, while 29 COVID-19 patients have died," he told reporters here.

Fifty-eight out of the state's 75 districts have reported coronavirus cases so far, Prasad said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 1,525. "Most of the COVID-19 deaths are attributed to co-morbidity or old age," the principal secretary said.

(with agencies input)