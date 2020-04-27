Separate Corona Vigilance Cell Has Been Set Up To Treat Police: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that an independent Corona Vigilance Cell has been set up for the police officials who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontline. This move of the government comes after two Mumbai police personnel lost their life battling with coronavirus.

In the tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The police force is working in extremely difficult conditions in the ongoing battle against Corona. The Government of Maharashtra stands firmly behind the police. A separate Corona Vigilance Cell has been set up to treat police and officers who have any complaints about the nature of the corona."

कोरोनाविरुद्ध सुरु असलेल्या लढाईमध्ये पोलीस दल अत्यंत कठीण परिस्थितीत काम करत आहे. महाराष्ट्र शासन पोलिसांच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभे आहे.



कोरोनासंदर्भात प्रकृतीची कोणतीही तक्रार असलेल्या पोलिसांना व अधिकाऱ्यांना उपचार मिळण्यासाठी स्वतंत्र कोरोना दक्षता कक्ष निर्माण करण्यात आला आहे. https://t.co/pV2xUs5ZoD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 26, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Maharashtra government will grant financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the two Mumbai police officers who died due to COVID-19. Besides, one member from each family will get a state government job, the Home Minister said, maintaining that the government will look after the families' needs.

कोरोनाशी झुंजताना दोन हॅड कॉन्स्टेबल चंद्रकांत पेंदुरकर व संदीप सुर्वे यांचे दुर्दैवी मृत्यू फारच दुःखदायक आहेत. राज्य सरकार त्यांच्या परिवाराच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभे आहे. प्रत्येक परिवाराला ₹५० लाखांची मदत व सरकारी नौकरी दिली जाईल.#MaharashtraGovtCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 26, 2020

"It is unfortunate that two Mumbai police personnel sacrificed their lives in the war against Corona. The government stands with both the families and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each will be given to them. One member each from those families will get a government job. We'll give them whatever help they need," Deshmukh was quoted as saying.

Mumbai cops succumb to Coronavirus

A 52-year-old Mumbai Police head constable, who was infected with the novel Coronavirus, died on Sunday. Sandip Surve died in a hospital after fighting COVID-19 for the past few days.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old policeman, Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar of Mumbai Police also died of COVID-19. The cop, who served as a Head Constable at the Vakola police station in the city, was suffering from coronavirus-related complications for the last few days, Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle informed.

Two of Mumbai Police's heroes – HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar and HC Sandip Surve – succumbed to the fight against Coronavirus. In the memory of the departed souls, Mumbai Police will not be uploading any tweets today. Only responses will be given. pic.twitter.com/yAAaUDGDu7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 26, 2020

