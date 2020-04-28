Mumbai Police Personnel Aged Above 55 With Existing Ailments Sent On Paid Leave Amid Covid

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has asked its cops aged above 55 years-of-age and with existing ailments to go on leave. This is in the bid to protect the vulnerable in its workforce.

An official statement from Mumbai CP has been sent to all 94 police stations in the city stating, Mumbai Police is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our personnel are risking their lives daily to protect the city and keeping their personal health and immunity strong has been a major priority for us so following steps are being taken for the health and welfare of the Mumbai Police Force which stated:

i. All personnel above 55 years of age have been asked to stay at home.

ii. All personnel above 52 years of age with previous medical conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension etc. have also been asked to stay at home.

iii. Till 03/05/2020, Police Station staff will be operating on a 12 hours duty/24 hours rest shift system.

iv. HCQ tablets for 12000 personnel are being provided under medical supervision

v. Multivitamin and protein supplements are being provided for 20000 personnel to strengthen immunity system

vi. Special hospitals are being designated for Police Personnel. Also, all COVID hospitals in Mumbai have dedicated beds for Mumbai Police personnel.

vii. Special Covid Helpline number has been set up for Police personnel and their families at the control room to resolve any doubts or issues they might have related to COVID-19. Medical professionals have also been associated with it.

viii. Adequate number of PPEs, face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, face shields have been provided to all personnel

ix. Amenities like food packets, ration, hot water flasks, pandals at checkpoints, etc. Are being provided to all personnel on frontline duties.

x. Accommodation facilities are being provided to all police personnel who wish to stay back.

xi. Government has granted Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia amount to all personnel who lose their lives fighting COVID.

The letter further stated that, "all efforts are being made to provide our force with the best of facilities to enable them to stay strong and secure themselves and their families while serving the city with dedication."

The communique has been sent after three Mumbai Police personnel died and 55 others contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

