Housekeeper Working At Maharashtra Secretariat Tests Positive For COVID-19: Sources

As per sources, one member of the housekeeping staff working at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. 40 persons who came in contact with him have been reportedly quarantined. While the PWD had reportedly flagged the issue of rise in COVID-19 cases, the housekeeping staff had been stationed inside the state secretariat itself.

Maharashtra CM promises solution on transport of migrant workers

Currently, there are 868 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 1188 persons have recovered while 342 casualties have been reported. Addressing the people of the state on April 26, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. Additionally, he paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Thackeray interacts with PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Thackeray participated in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other CMs. Underling that the lockdown had yielded positive results saving thousands of lives in the last one and a half months, PM Modi noted that the danger of the virus was far from over. Furthermore, the PM maintained that it was equally necessary to give importance to the economy as well. He called upon the states to direct their efforts towards converting the Red zones into Orange and thereafter to Green zones. As per a press release, the CMs praised the leadership of the PM during this period of crisis and discussed issues such as keeping a close vigil on international borders, addressing the economic challenge, and boosting health infrastructure.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in an on going video conference with the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji along with the Chief Ministers of other States on further steps to be taken to beat Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4xwBcQSfPj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 27, 2020

