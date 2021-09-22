'Linked To A Bar?': Anup Dange, Cop Who Allegedly Incurred Param Bir Singh's Wrath, Speaks

Anup Dange, formerly the Police Inspector of the Gamdevi police station, who was allegedly suspended by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for filing an FIR against an influential bar owner in 2019, has narrated how the former Mumbai top cop ordered him to stop the probe due to his close relations with the accused. Maharashtra's ACB is currently investigating an inquiry against Param Bir on a complaint submitted by Anup Dange. In his complaint, Dange has alleged that in 2020, Param Bir Singh had asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh to avoid any action against him.

Speaking to Republic, Dange said, "The case was very simple. I was patrolling at night with my staff. It was our duty to ensure that the bars and restaurants are closed within the stipulated time decided by the government. The bar particularly remained open beyond the time. When I went to shut down the bar, the owner threatened me that he is very close to Param Bir Singh. He said that he has a very close relation with Param Bir Singh but I did not bow down to his pressure and I asked to shut down the bar.

"Then, inside the bar, a brawl took place with my staff. In the brawl, they assaulted one of my constables which is a crime. Therefore I registered a case. That very night I received a call from a very very superior officer, I don't want to name. I was asked not to register any case against those guys. That very night I was threatened that I have to suffer within 24 hours. And it was true, Param Bir Singh ordered me to come to his office. It was an official order in which time was also mentioned," added Dange

"Being a senior officer I told my superior that I have been called by Param Bir Singh to his chamber. When I was on my way to ACB, my superiors communicated to me that Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve (Param Bir's predecessor) has prohibited me to meet Param Bir Singh. That was the end of that," Dange further stated.

"But after a few days, I came to know that the bar owner is very close to Param Bir Singh. Then in February 2020, Param Bir Singh took charge of Mumbai Police Commissioner. If you see the papers of the case, he took charge on Saturday, and on Monday morning he called these guys. Why would a Commissioner of Police be interested in a bar? Then he called the investigating officer, ACP, and asked to stop the investigation," said Dange.

Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is currently probing an inquiry against Param Bir Singh on the complaint of Anup Dange. In his complaint, Dange has alleged that in 2020, Param Bir Singh had asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh to avoid any action against him. Further, Dange's complaint alleges that he was suspended from the police department after he failed to pay the amount. Following his suspension, Dange was allegedly contacted again by Param Bir Singh's relative demanding Rs 2 crore for reinstatement which was later reduced to 1 crore.

Apart from Dange's complaint, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday gave permission to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to open up a fresh inquiry against Param Bir Singh over corruption charges. The latest inquiry against the ex-Mumbai top cop is on the complaint of police inspector BR Ghadge. An FIR was registered against Param Bir in April for alleged destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

In his complaint, Ghadge had alleged that Param Bir took money between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, for posting officers. He also alleged that former Mumbai CP took gold from DCPs and senior inspectors as a "Diwali gift." As the ACB has received permission to conduct a probe from the state government, the agency can now call witnesses, suspects and issue a lookout notice.

Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have witnessed an extraordinary falling out since the arrest of sacked Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases. Complaints were registered against Param Bir after he levelled extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir, who was removed as Mumbai CP in the Vazegate aftermath, took exception to Deshmukh's remarks that he was being transferred for serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. In response, he alleged that ex-Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze, then-Assistant Police Inspector, to extort Rs 100 crores from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The NCP leader, however, refuted the claim.

On March 30, a one-man high-level inquiry was constituted by the Maharashtra government to investigate 'extortion' charges levelled against Deshmukh. The panel comprising Bombay High Court Judge (retired) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in six months. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the inquiry committee's appointment an 'eyewash".

Later, Deshmukh claimed that he resigned as the Home Minister on moral grounds. The former Maharashtra Minister is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) & CBI while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 10,000-page charge sheet against Vaze for his alleged role in Mansukh Hiren's murder and the UAPA. Param Bir, who has multiple FIRs lodged against him, hasn't been seen in public for months.

