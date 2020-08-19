UP Won't Accept Anarchy, Damage Claims Will Be Recovered From Rioters: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will not accept anarchy and claims will be collected from miscreants for damaging public or private property during protests, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

The CM has given the nod for establishing a tribunal for property damage claims in Lucknow and Meerut, as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

"Uttar Pradesh does not accept anarchy. Damage claims will be recovered from those rioters, miscreants who damaged public or private property. Alert and Safe Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Approves Setting Up Property Damage Claim Tribunals In Lucknow, Meerut

The CM’s Office had earlier announced that applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions of the state will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal. Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions.

After violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests broke out in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the rioters. The UP government had created an ordinance for the recovery of damages, which paved the way for setting up tribunals to settle the claims.

READ | UP Govt Sets Up Two 'claims Tribunals' To Recover Property Damage Due To Protests

Powers attributed to the tribunal

The tribunals, which would be set up by the government, would have the same power as that of any civil court. The decisions which would be given by this authority would be the final word and no person shall be able to challenge the decision of the same in any other court of law.

In order to claim compensation from the protestors, the appellant would have to file a case within three months of the damage that had taken place. However, the appeal could exempt the accused for 30 days, if the latter comes up with a reason which is valid.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders STF Probe Into Smart Meters Malfunctioning Across Major Cities

READ | 'Questioning PM-CARES Another Example Of Rahul Gandhi's Immaturity': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

(With inputs from agency)