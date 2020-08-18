'Questioning PM-CARES Another Example Of Rahul Gandhi's Immaturity': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Calling out Rahul Gandhi for his 'immaturity,' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the Supreme Court verdict on PM-CARES Fund has highlighted its legality. This comes after the apex court, on Tuesday, dismissed the plea seeking the transfer of funds from PM-CARES to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Following the verdict, several BJP leaders have lambasted Rahul Gandhi's for his previous attacks on the Centre over the fund, which was created in March to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To protect the nation from the impact COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES has had a unique contribution. Questioning the fund is just another example of Rahul Gandhi's immaturity. Today, the Supreme Court has highlighted the legality of the PM CARES. Satyameva Jayate!" Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना महामारी में जनहित की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी के नूतन प्रयास PM CARES का विशिष्ट योगदान रहा है।

इस पर सवाल उठाना श्री राहुल गांधी जी की अपरिपक्वता का उदाहरण था।



आज मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने PM CARES की महत्ता को वैधानिकता प्रदान कर दी।



सत्यमेव जयते! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya came down heavily at the 'Lobby' post the SC verdict. Malviya predicted another 'smear campaign' against the SC as it dismissed the plea seeking transfer of funds. "Lobby will be incensed at the idea of not being able to control your donations anymore, which will be used for the intended purpose and not for donations to RGF!" the BJP leader exclaimed.

SC judgement on Tuesday

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea seeking the transfer of funds from PM CARES and upheld that the money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the NDRF. The petitioner NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) submitted before the top court that they weren't doubting the bonafide of anyone but the creation of the PM CARES Fund itself which was allegedly 'in contravention of provisions of the Disaster Management Act.'

PM CARES fund

Set up by Centre on March 28, PM Modi is the Chairman of the trust while the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and Internet banking.

Meanwhile, the opposition mainly the Congress party has been relentlessly attacking the PM CARES fund demanding that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Last week, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused PM Modi of bolstering a culture against 'moral integrity.' Following his attack, the former Congress President was criticised heavily by several BJP leaders including JP Nadda, who referred to him as a 'loser'.