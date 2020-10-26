'Dates For War On China & Pakistan Set; Cong, SP & BSP Terrorists': UP BJP Chief's Shocker

BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh has stoked controversy after saying that Prime Minister Modi has already decided the date of going to war with Pakistan and China.

The BJP leader's startling claim comes amid ongoing talks between India and China following the tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with both sides amassing troops over the past few months.

In a video that went viral on social media, Swatantra Dev Singh says that the PM has decided the date of waging war with Pakistan and China just like the dates for the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir were decided well in advance.

"PM Modi has decided. All the dates have been decided, when what should happen. Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China", said Swantantra Dev Singh while addressing a gathering at the home of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav.

The BJP UP chief also took on the Congress, Samajwadi Party & the BSP, branding them as terrorists and questioned why one would vote for them. Swatantra Kumar Dev also said that the PM Modi-led government did not disrespect the country and the poor and that they were following the path of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram in working for all rising above the lines of family and community.

LAC tensions between India and China

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground, with 20 Jawans making the ultimate sacrifice and inflicting casualties on the Chinese side that Beijing hasn't yet revealed. On August 31, the MEA revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

On September 8, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and 'outrageously fired warning shots' on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. The Indian Army refuted all the claims by China and clarified that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC but China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

Moreover, Chinese claims were laid bare and the truth was obfuscated when a photo from the incident showed PLA troops at the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh sector milled together and armed with spears, machetes, other rudimentary weapons along and automatic rifles. There has been an attempt to restore status-quo of late, helped by meetings at various levels as well as India's gesture of returning a Chinese PLA soldier who had strayed into India's territory and was apprehended.

