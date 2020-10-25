Ex-UN envoy Nikki Haley says China is 'number one national security threat' to the US

Former United States UN envoy Nikki Haley said on Saturday that China is the 'absolute number one' national security threat to the United States. She further hailed US President Donald Trump for ensuring that Beijing doesn't steal intellectual property that belongs to America. The Indian-American politician made the statement while speaking at an event organised by Indian Voices for Trump in Philadelphia.

"China on Notice"

While speaking at the event in the state of Philadelphia, Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley said that President Trump has put 'China on notice' in connection with intellectual property rights. Haley further said that China will be held accountable for its actions. Nikki Haley, the two-term governor of South Carolina, was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. She is now campaigning for Trump ahead of the 2020 US elections which will be held on November 3.

"China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat. With the trade deal that the President did, not only did he get a better trade deal for us, he put China on notice with intellectual property," said the Republican politician.

"He (Donald Trump) has made sure that they know that they can not turn around and steal intellectual property. They cannot go and spy on our universities, and that we are going to hold them accountable as we go forward," added Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley on COVID-19 pandemic

Nikki Haley spoke about the deteriorating relations between the US and China over several issues including the origin of COVID-19. She further informed that in the aftermath of the pandemic, the US is focused on partnering with India, Australia and Japan. She also highlighted the friendly relations that the leaders of India and the US share.

"With COVID-19 coming from China. There's more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India, along with Australia and Japan. And so, really, the foreign policy of President Trump has been gangbusters over any other president that we have had in decades, and that affects every one of us from national security," said Nikki Haley.

"India is the largest democracy that shares our values, and President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defence and trade and other areas," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)