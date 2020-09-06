Dawood 'aide' Threatens To 'blow Up' Thackeray Residence Matoshree; Security Beefed Up

In a shocking development, sources reported that a man claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide had allegedly threatened to blow up the Thackeray residence - Matoshree on Sunday. Sources report that two such threatening calls were made from Dubai on Thackeray’s landline number, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. Security has been beefed up outside the Thackeray residence. CM Uddhav Thackeray has preferred to reside in his family home 'Matoshree' rather than occupying the official CM residence - Varsha Bungalow.

Pakistan court sends three aides of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to 5-year jail term

Mayor Pednekar slams 'threat'

Reacting to the 'threat' to the Shiv Sena Supremo, Mumbai Mayor & Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said, "I condemn this and as a Shiv Sainik, 'Matoshree' has been the gift of Balasaheb and Maa. It is a symbol where Shiv Sena was born and grew. Anyone seeing Matoshree with evil eyes, we will gather an army of Shiv Sainiks to protect it. I have complete faith in the Mumbai police and I hope PM Modi also pays special attention to this."

"If this is an attempt to trouble Uddhav Thackeray as the party chief or CM, then he will not lose focus as he is a mature and decisive leader. A leader who has worked so focused during the pandemic cannot be bothered by such threats. We Shiv Sainiks and police are there to protect him".

'Happy Birthday Boss': Youth celebrates Dawood Ibrahim's b'day; detained by Mumbai cops

Dawood 'fan' detained

In December 2019, a Mumbaikar named Shera Chikna - a fan of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim shared a post on Facebook of a cake that had 'Happy Birthday Boss' on its icing. Pictures of five cakes and several file photos of Dawood were shared by Chikna, tagging three other friends on Dawood's birthday 26 December. Chikna, whose profile reads 'Work at D Company' and 'Lives in Dubai', educated in Dubai has run afoul the Mumbai police who detained him for interrogation. Police have revealed that Chikna posted the photos as he wanted to get maximum number of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

BJP demands Pakistan to 'hand over Dawood' after Imran govt reveals gangster's address

Pakistan imposes sanctions on Dawood, Azhar and Saeed

Meanwhile, Pakistan on August 18, imposed sanctions on 88 terrorists complying to the new UNSC's list- finally admitted to sheltering gangster Dawood Ibrahim, revealing his Karachi address. The order revealed Dawood's three Karachi-based addresses including his residence named 'White House'. Apart from Dawood, Pakistan has listed Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

Pakistan reveals Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi home 'White House'; 88 terrorists sanctioned