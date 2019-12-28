'Happy Birthday Boss': Youth Celebrates Dawood Ibrahim's B'day; Detained By Mumbai Cops

'Happy Birthday Boss' read the icing on the cake ordered by Shera Chikna - a fan of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The post shared by the Mumbaikar on Facebook has led to him being detained by the Mumbai police's crime branch on Saturday. Pictures of five cakes and several file photos of Dawood were shared by Chikna, tagging three other friends on Dawood's birthday 26 December. Chikna, whose profile reads 'Work at D Company' and 'Lives in Dubai', educated in Dubai has run afoul the Mumbai police who is probing into his account.

Dawood birthday celebs

Mumbai police probes into Dawood celebs

Chikna was celebrating the underworld gangster's birthday in Mumbai's Dongri area, according to his Facebook post. Dongri is where 64-year-old Dawood - the Mumbai blast mastermind is originally from. A day after this incident, senior police inspector Sandip Bagdikar revealed that the police were conducting an inquiry.

Soon after the initial inquiry, the Mumbai crime branch took up the matter and detained Chikna for questioning and ascertaining who all were present with Chikna during celebrations whom he had tagged with him on his social media page. While Chikna has removed the post from his social media account, a non-cognizable complaint has been lodged against Chikna. The accused had allegedly threatened a journalist - Mohsin Sheikh for sending his post to other groups and making it viral.

Chikna threatens journalist

Mohsin Sheikh, who works with a local newspaper and runs a YouTube channel, lodged a complaint against one Shera Chikna at Goregaon police station on Friday. Sheikh came across the video, and uploaded it on his YouTube channel and also forwarded it on several WhatsApp groups. When Chikna learned this, he allegedly called Sheikh and threatened him.

About Dawood Ibrahim

The criminal mobster and India's most wanted criminal is being hunted by authorities since 1994. Dawood who headed the Indian organised crime syndicate D-Company, carries a $25 million bounty on his head for his charges of murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, terrorism and 1993 Mumbai blast. He is currently believed to be residing in Pakistan and has been declared a global terrorist in 2003.

