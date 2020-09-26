Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's late-night 5-star Lawyer Huddle Preceded NCB Grilling

Ahead of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is currently ongoing, Deepika Padukone held a late-night meeting with top lawyers in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Friday, sources reported. The meeting was held to discuss the NCB questioning on Saturday for which she had been summoned. Ranveer Singh was also said to be present at the meeting, sources added.

Deepika who was shooting for Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa had arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. Actor-husband Ranveer Singh who had accompanied her had asked the central anti-drug agency whether he can be present during his wife’s questioning on Saturday. However, Padukone was seen arriving alone for her questioning on Saturday morning, at the NCB's guest house.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been called around the same time, though the proceedings will be held at two venues. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash will also be questioned for the second day in a row. All three actors' summons, basis two FIRs, are related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe.

Deepika and KWAN's 'maal' chats

Alleged chats between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash from October 2017 have become a talking point where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest revelation, it emerged that they were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

The talent management agency’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been questioned by the investigating agency, and top KWAN executives were also a part of that group. Some of this information had been revealed during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being touted as a ‘kingpin’ of the case, as per sources.

