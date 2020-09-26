Tale Of 2 Venues As Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor Face NCB Drug Probe

In an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the Indian film industry, three top Bollywood actors are set to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday over alleged links to drugs and drug cartels. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been called around the same time, though the proceedings will be held at two venues. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash will also be questioned for the second day in a row.

All three actors' summons, basis two FIRs, are related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe.

Schedule of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara’s appearances before NCB

Deepika Padukone is called in for questioning at 10AM at the NCB SIT guesthouse. Chances are that she will be questioned in front of her manager Karishma Prakash, who was also grilled at the same venue on Friday. Rakul Preet Singh had also been questioned at the same venue on the same day.

Alleged chats between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash from October 2017 have become a talking point where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest revelation, it emerged that they were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The talent management agency’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been questioned by the investigating agency, and top KWAN executives were also a part of that group.

Some of this information had been revealed during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being touted as a ‘kingpin’ of the case, as per sources.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the investigating agency at 10.30AM. They have been summoned to the NCB Zonal Office.

Shraddha allegedly asked for ‘CBD oil’ in the chats that have been accessed by Republic TV.

The developments on Saturday come in the wake of another dramatic day on Friday. Two people who had/have links with Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions were under the radar of the NCB.

A former executive producer and director Kshitij Ravi Prasad was detained and questioned as marijuana and weed was found in raids at his home. A former assistant director with the banner, Anubhav Chopra was grilled on Friday, and his investigation is set to continue for another day.

Karan Johar has issued a statement distancing himself from Kshitij and Anubhav, and also stated emphatically that he does not consume drugs. His video from a 2019 Bollywood party is under investigation by the NCB.

