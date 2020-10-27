Defence Minister's Address At Four-day Army Commanders' Conference Postponed To Oct 28

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh's address at the four-day-long Army Commanders’ Conference is postponed to Wednesday, October 28. The address of the Defence Minister was scheduled for the second day of the conference that is Tuesday, October 27 is now postponed for the following day at 12 PM.

Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event to deliberate on crucial policy decisions, that is being held from Monday, October 26 to Thursday, October 29. The conference is attended by the Senior Officers of the Army, including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Army Commanders and Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ.

Schedule of the Army Commanders’ Conference

On Monday, the deliberations were held on concerns related to human resource management, and the conference was addressed by CDS General Bipin Rawat and all three service chiefs General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Admiral Karambir Singh, and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauri.

READ | India-US 2+2 dialogue: Rajnath Singh calls for 'deepening defence cooperation'

For the second day of the conference, top army commanders are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of India’s combat readiness in the eastern Ladakh region including other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the border standoff with China. On the third day, apart from Defence Minister will address at the conference there will be in-depth discussions on the various agenda points projected by the various Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN (Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command), the Indian Army said in a release. This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers, it added.

The Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) will update on various infrastructure development projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations on the last day of the conference. Automation initiatives to facilitate enhanced utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army would also be discussed on the culmination day. The conference will conclude with a presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by a closing address by the Army Chief.

READ | Rajnath Singh inaugurates strategic road in Sikkim, lauds BRO for expeditious work

Rajnath Singh meets his US Counterpart

Meanwhile, on Monday the United States delegation led by Defence Secretary Mark Esper met with the Indian delegation led by defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Other senior officials who joined the high-level talks for ‘deepening defence cooperation’ were Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. After the talks, Rajnath Singh was quoted by ANI saying that they were “fruitful”. While the sources have revealed that the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) is likely to be signed on October 27.

READ | Indian Army won't cede an inch of land: Rajnath Singh hails forces; performs Shastra Puja

READ | Rajnath Singh, his US counterpart Mark Esper discuss 'expansion of defence cooperation'

(With inputs from ANI)