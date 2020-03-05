Delhi CP Visits ACP Injured In Riots; Read This Tale of Heroism In Face Of A Violent Mob

Commissioner of Delhi SN Srivastava has visited Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gokul Puri, Anuj Kumar who was severely injured in the Delhi violence on February 24. Anuj Kumar got injured during the violent clashes while rescuing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma who got unconscious in the clashes while blood oozing out of his mouth.

@CPDelhi visited residence of Sh. Anuj Sharma, ACP Gokul Puri, the officer who was injured facing rioters & yet,heroically rescued his senior, Sh. Amit Sharma, DCP Shahdara,who was grievously injured trying to control the senseless violence. Delhi Police is proud of such officers pic.twitter.com/r4wrdWOUD3 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 5, 2020

Encounter with the heavily outnumbered violent mob

Earlier, while speaking with Republic Media Network, the injured ACP had revealed horrific turn of events when he and his team was confronted with a heavily outnumbered violent mob as they somehow managed to escape with the unconscious DCP to save their lives.

"We were trying to hold talks with them peacefully and asked them to stay confined to service road instead of main road but there was a rumour that some women and children got injured in police firing which acted as a catalyst and crowd got berserk. We were at a disadvantageous position," said the injured ACP who is now recovering.

The ACP said that they were merely 250 police personnel as against a violent mob of close to 20,000 to 25,000 people. "We had two companies accompanied by some local staff so we were approximately 250 personnel whereas the crowd was close to 25,000 to 30,000. We were steadily trying to persuade the ladies and the crowd but somebody started stone pelting and the situation got spiralled. As the distance between us and the mob was very less, tear gas was also not effective and the divider behind us was acted as a wall which created mayhem like situation," he added while recalling the horrific turn of event.

Anuj Kumar also told Republic how he and his men saved the injured DCP, but failed to save slain head constable Ratan Lal. "I was concerned about sir (DCP), he was unconscious and blood was oozing from his mouth. Ratan (slain head constable) was already injured and my staff had taken him backside but sir was lying alone, so I along with two others took sir ran another side towards Yamuna Vihar and took him to nursing home but Ratan and sir's condition was critical. So we asked for the help of a private car. We took them to GTB hospital. The doctors tried hard to resuscitate Ratan but they were not successful."

