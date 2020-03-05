Five Oppn Parties Submit Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Delhi Violence

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva gave the Notices of their party.

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.

North-East Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, claimed 47 lives and left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on February 27 evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on February 26 and the Delhi High Court had stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. The two leaders met on Tuesday and discussed the current situation. Chief Minister Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the Delhi Police have so far filed over 167 FIRs in the matter and have arrested or detained 885 people.

