Delhi Court Seeks Report From Police Against Anurag Thakur & Parvesh Verma

A Delhi Court on Tuesday, February 11 directed the police to file a action taken report against a complaint filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma alleging they gave hate speeches. Additionally, the Police in its status report mentioned that the Crime branch is looking at the complaint, which is being monitored by Special Commissioner of Police.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma had made controversial statements during the Delhi Assembly Election campaign on a number of occasions. The CPI (M) leaders approached the court after their written complaints to the commissioner of police and the SHO, Parliament Street failed to elicit any response. The two leaders had written to the commissioner on January 29 and subsequently on January 31, while the letter to the SHO Parliament Street was sent on February 2. Karat in her complaint had stated that Thakur and Verma had sought to incite people as a result of which three incidents of firing took place at two different protest sites in Delhi.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Election Commission had earlier barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks. An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.

Contentious statements by Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma had earlier said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women. During an election rally on January 27, the Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in Delhi. The video that surfaced showed that the Union Minister was shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko", with the crowd finishing 'Goli maaro saalon ko'. This happened while he was campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

