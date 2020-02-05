Mamata Banerjee Calls BJP A 'feku Party', Asks Why Anurag Thakur Is Still In Office

Reacting to the controversy swirling around MoS Finance Anurag Thakur the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee raised a question about him staying in office after 'speaking unconstitutionally'. She called BJP a feku party and claimed that they believe in spreading fake news. This comes after the BJP leader Anurag Thakur's rally witnessed slogans of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro'.

Mamata Banerjee on Anurag Thakur

Talking about the remarks made by Anurag Thakur, Mamata Banerjee said, “BJP is a feku party; it is only interested in giving out fake news. How can a minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner?" said Mamata Banerjee on Anurag Thakur's controversy, adding "I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP who attack people with guns and bullets.”

Anurag Thakur’s comments

During an election rally on January 27, the Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in Delhi. The video that surfaced showed that the Union Minister was shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko", with the crowd finishing 'Goli maaro saalon ko'. This happened while he was campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Banned from campaigning

After the incident, MoS Anurag Thakur was banned by the Election Commission (EC) from campaigning for three days. The BJP leader was also asked to be removed from the Delhi "star campaigner list”. Incidentally, the Union Minister was a part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman who presented the Union Budget on February 1.

The upcoming Delhi assembly elections are to be held on February 8. Other BJP leaders like Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra were respectively banned by the Election commission for making inflammatory remarks. The result for the elections will be declared on February 11.

