Delhi HC Asks BCD, Welfare Trust To Work Out Plan To Financially Help COVID-hit Advocates

Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and the Advocates Welfare Trust to work out a plan to provide some economic relief to their members who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Welfare Fund and BCD to consult on the matter and make a decision based on mutual agreement.

The plea sought directions to concerned authorities to release ex-gratia funds for a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 to the lawyers suffering financially in the wake of coronavirus.

Delhi HC asks for a plan

"These are your own members. Explore the possibility of what can be done. Look at setting criteria for providing ex-gratia payment, consider the requirements of medical facilities as well as livelihood," the High Court said.

Listing the matter on July 7 for further hearing, the court asked both parties to file a report on what they have done till now and their future plan on dealing with the subject.

The trust argued that they have limited funds and there is limited stamp purchases in present circumstances and fewer contributions from lawyers. Advocate Sanjay Jain, representing the trust added that they do not receive any funds from Central or state government and thus, distributing money of such amount will not be possible. He also added that the trust require funds for reimbursement of Coromavius patients.

The petitioner, on the other hand, argued that Section 24 of the Advocates Welfare Fund Act covered all complications, including those arising from coronavirus. Advocate Hariharan, representing the petitioner suggested that COVID-19 be declared a natural calamity, and then release the funds for all lawyers. Petitioner, Vaibhav Sharma, has urged the trust to take a beneficial view in the prevailing circumstances as there are many lawyers who are unable to make ends meet.

