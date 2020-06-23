Delhi Riots: Jamia Student Safoora Zargar Granted Bail By Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court today granted bail to Jamia Milia Student Safoora Zargar who had been arrested earlier this year for her alleged involvement in the North East Delhi riots that shook the national capital in February.

Zargar was granted bail by the High Court after the Centre said that they had no objection to her release, provided certain basic conditions were complied with. The Centre said that it had agreed to Zargar’s release on humanitarian grounds. Safoora Zargar, an M.Phil student from Jamia is currently over six months pregnant.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre before the High Court stressed on the fact that the case of Zargar should not be made a precedent for future cases. Just yesterday, the Delhi Police had filed a Status Report before the Delhi High Court stating that Safoora’s pregnancy could not absolve her of the serious offences she was accused of.

The High Court agreed to grant her bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 and a surety of the same amount. The Court also directed that Safoora not indulge in any such activity for which she is being investigated. Further, she has been ordered to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from influencing any witnesses in the case. She has been further directed to get in touch with her investigating officer via the phone once every fifteen days. Safoora is also not allowed to leave Delhi without prior permission from Court.

Safoora Zargar, who is currently under investigation for charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was earlier denied bail by the Patiala House Court after the Court had come to the conclusion that there was a prima facie case prevalent against Safoora Zargar for being a part of a “larger conspiracy” in creating violence and chaos during the North East Delhi riots.

