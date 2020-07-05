Delhi HC Lauds Bar Members Members For Aiding Clerks Association Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Sunday has applauded the members of the bar association for supporting and granting assistance to the members of the clerks association during the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association primarily seeking a direction to the respondents, particularly the petitioner organisation, to create a fund for the welfare of its members.

Justice Rekha Palli noted that some members of the bar association volunteered to provide monetary assistance to the members of the petitioner organisation Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association.

The petitioner also asked the court to release a sum of Rs 20,000 to each of its members by way of interim relief so as to enable them to sustain themselves during this period. The normal functioning of the court has been adversely affected due to the ongoing pandemic.

READ | Delhi gets world's largest Covid care centre; Amit Shah & Kejriwal to visit DRDO facility

President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur informed the court that he is deeply aggrieved by the manner in which the petitioner association has chosen to make allegations against advocates in general. Mathur maintained that the petitioner association is well aware that a number of advocates are ensuring that their clerks are duly paid, despite themselves facing financial hardships.

READ | Rain, high-velocity winds lash Delhi; more expected

He further informed that more members of the Bar Association have volunteered to contribute to a fund, as and when it is created, to help the members of the petitioner organisation. Senior Counsel Maninder Acharya has generously volunteered to donate a sum of Rs 2 lakhs, Mathur told the court.

The high court has deferred the matter for further hearing in next week and said that it is expected that by the next date, Delhi High Court Bar Association and the petitioner will be able to convey to the Court a mutually agreed-upon solution to lend timely financial aid to the needy members of the petitioner association.

READ | Delhi University extends date of online registration process of admission till July 18

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

According to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday, Delhi has reported 97,200 total coronavirus cases out of 25,940 cases are active. 68,256 patients have recovered and 3,004 people have succumbed to the lethal infection.

READ | Football Delhi decides to waive off fees for players registration

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)