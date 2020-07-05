Delhi Gets World's Largest Covid Care Centre; Amit Shah & Kejriwal To Visit DRDO Facility

Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 97,200. The death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004 after fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday. Delhi health department bulletin also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 percent. While 68,256 patients have recovered/ discharged or migrated, the number of active cases is at 25,940. As many as 6,20,368 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated.

However, with a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts on Saturday claimed that the city may go past its COVID-19 peak in early August. Even as political blame game continues between Centre and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government in Delhi, both are hopeful that they will successfully fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. Central government and AAP are working in tandem after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to tackle the pandemic in the national capital, after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statement that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by July end triggered fear.

Delhi LG inaugurates world's 'largest' COVID care centre

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, the "largest" of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Kejrwal will visit the facility, as per sources. The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world. While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

