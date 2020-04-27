Centre Informs Delhi HC On Taking Steps To Ensure The Safety Of Sanitation Workers

The Central Government has told the Delhi High Court that it has taken various measures as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure the safety of sanitation workers serving the country amid COVID-19 crises.

After hearing the submissions on Friday, Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar asked the Centre to submit a detailed report on the matter and slated the case for further hearing on May 8.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Additional solicitor general Maninder Acharya apprised the court that various steps have already been taken by the Union of India in accordance with the guidelines issued by the WHO.

Highlighting the risk faced by sanitation workers while cleaning bio-medical waste, ICU units, etc. Acharya said that a total of 3,46,929 N95 face masks and 60,890 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been given to the Delhi government to ensure their safety.

About the petition filed in the Delhi High Cout

The petition was filed by social activist Harnam Singh through advocate Mahmood Pracha, who sought directions for the safety of lakhs of sanitation workers who have been collecting and disposing of waste amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The petitioner had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking the security of the "vulnerable and highly exposed" sanitation workers, however, the apex court turned down the petition stating that adequate safety equipment was being provided to the workers as per mandatory WHO guidelines.

"Even though the order implies that the safety of all sanitation workers has been ensured by strict compliance with guidelines for disbursement of protective equipment to them, the petitioner has come across information from several sources, including news articles, of the completely hapless and offensive extent to which sanitation workers have been left to fend for themselves," the plea said.

The plea also stated that sanitation workers largely belong to the economically weaker section and are may lack the means to approach the court, therefore the petitioner is moving the plea in the public interest.

(With inputs from ANI)