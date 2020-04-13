Telangana: KTR Lauds Sanitation Worker Who Contributed 2-months' Salary To CM Relief Fund

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao recently took to Twitter to recognize the contribution of a teenage sanitation worker in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Rao, popularly known as KTR took to Twitter to share a photograph of Bontha Sai Kumar, a tribal sanitation worker who donated his two months salary, that is Rs. 17,000, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

My #CitizenHeroes today is a Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man



He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona 👏🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/fhS06GiGgL — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2020

'Reward him'

The post has received over 2.7k likes and nearly 200 retweets. Meanwhile, netizens took the opportunity to shower appreciation on the ‘great’ man. Many others shared similar stories.

@KTRTRS



Hi sir in ghatkesar my brother. Amrutham.ramesh,madhav,mahesh,yasen ali nd all his tenth classmates team members giving food packets to needy poor persons....just give ur comment or twist like or congrats them .....please seee video....it will be inspire them do more pic.twitter.com/8AE92iTSum — raviteja @ott updates (@amruthamravitej) April 11, 2020

Good to see all the young guys helping the poor people...expecting further more till the needy people. God bless you'll... pic.twitter.com/A2WRseJd7t — Srikanth Ainala (@ainala_srikanth) April 12, 2020

A eye opener for all corrupt netas and babus......... @KTRTRS pls give a strong message of mercy for corrupt politicians & babus to donate their black money to govt immediately.....it is the time for them to change...... — Dr VJReddy (@JayapalaV) April 11, 2020

Don't take it, rather reward him for his sacrifice.. — Syed Jafar Mohiuddin (@JafarmqSyed) April 11, 2020

#yestarday all heros fans association in Godavarikhani, For the past few days, our central state powers have been locked down in the corona context. rise packets distributed for women young children and migrants for the suffering poor people..and your inspire us#jai_telangana pic.twitter.com/rwkzrmAx1A — Budidha rajesh (@RajeshBudidha) April 12, 2020

