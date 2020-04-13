The Debate
Telangana: KTR Lauds Sanitation Worker Who Contributed 2-months' Salary To CM Relief Fund

General News

Telangana minister Rao recently took to Twitter to laud the contribution of a teenage sanitation worker in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telangana minister lauds sanitation worker who contributed his salary to fight COVID-19

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao recently took to Twitter to recognize the contribution of a teenage sanitation worker in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Rao, popularly known as KTR took to Twitter to share a photograph of Bontha Sai Kumar, a tribal sanitation worker who donated his two months salary, that is Rs. 17,000, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

'Reward him' 

The post has received over 2.7k likes and nearly 200 retweets. Meanwhile, netizens took the opportunity to shower appreciation on the ‘great’ man. Many others shared similar stories. 

First Published:
