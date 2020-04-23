Tamil Nadu: State Cooperation Minister Felicitates Sanitation Workers In Madurai

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the sanitation workers in Madurai were felicitated by state cooperation minister Sellur K Raju and District Collector Dr. TG Vinay on Thursday for their tireless efforts. The workers were also given groceries and cleaning supplies.

The Tirunelveli Police earlier also gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city's municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19. While in Haryana's Ambala, the residents garlanded and showered flowers on sanitation workers and applauded their efforts.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

COVID-19 Situation in Tamil Nadu

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report for Thursday, there are 1,629 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu including 18 deaths and 662 cured/discharged/migrated patients. Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, as the government intensified steps to curb the pandemic spread in Chennai with the appointment of two IAS officers to oversee containment strategy including testing those with symptoms like fever for the virus.

As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country increased to over 21,393, including 16,454 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,257 patients are cured/discharged while 681 deaths have been recorded.

