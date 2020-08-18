Delhi HC Seeks Air India's Response As Pilots Challenge Service Of Termination

As Air India pilots challenge the service of termination, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the national carrier's response on the plea by the pilots. This comes after Air India last week sacked 48 pilots who resigned last year but withdrew their resignations within the six months notice period time as per rules.

Issuing a notice to the airline, Justice Jyoti Singh sought its stand on the fresh batch of petitions by four pilots who have challenged the airline's August 13 order terminating their services.

The court further directed Air India to stay its hands, with regard to seeking the surrender of the identity cards and other documents of the four pilots, till Wednesday when an earlier batch of similar pleas by other Air India pilots would be heard.

The earlier batch of pleas has been moved by the pilots who had resigned but had later withdrawn the resignations before the six month notice period was over.

Air India sacks 48 pilots

Air India on Thursday sacked 48 pilots who resigned last year but withdrew their resignations within mandated six months notice period time. The pilots were employed in flying the Airbus 320 fleet of the airline.

"The termination comes into immediate effect and “you will stand released from the services of the company w.e.f close of office of August 13,” the order read.

Tata Group Might Acquire Air India By January 2021

The talks in aviation circles are getting louder that the Tata group may take over Air India as early as January 2021, if it becomes the sole eligible bidder for the national airline. If Tata submits its bid on or before August 31, it is likely to be the sole eligible bidder for acquiring Air India. Once the Tata bid is accepted, the 90-day period for handover would begin and end latest by December 31. In that case, Tata would take control of Air India by January 1, 2021, itself.

The Tata group, which has made a mark in the airline business for years, is now interested in acquiring Air India, which was under the Tata umbrella at one point of time. The group already has an airline venture in Vistara and it is not yet clear if it will combine Vistara, Air Asia, and the possible acquisition of Air India. From Tata Airlines to AirAsia India, the Tata group has been a crucial part of the growing aviation sector in the country.

